Ola Electric Scooter Launch Live Streaming: When and how to watch the event live in India?

Ola is all set to launch its electric scooter in India on the country's 74th Independence Day. The Indian multinational company is calling the launch of its electric scooter the 'biggest EV revolution the world has seen.'

Bookings for the Ola Electric S1 scooter began last month, and the company said it has received over one lakh orders in less than 24 hours. Keep reading to know more about Ola's electric scooter and where to watch the launch event live.

Ola electric Scooter launch on August 15

The live streaming of Ola's Electric Scooter launch is set to begin at 02:00 pm IST on August 15. The Bengaluru based company is charging a reservation fee of Rs. 499 from customers who wish to purchase the electric scooter. Ola has said that they would follow a 'first come first serve' approach for deliveries. The availability of the electric scooter has not been revealed yet. Ola informed that the electric scooter will be manufactured in a top-of-the-line factory, spread over 500 acres, with a capacity to manufacture as many as 10 million scooters a year.

The Ola Electric S1 scooter will be launched in 10 colour variants and will offer a 150 km range on a full charge. The company said that the vehicle will be able to cover up to 75 km when charged for 18 minutes. Along with the electric scooter, Ola is also planning to establish up to one lakh charging stations across 400 cities in India.

Where to watch Ola's Electric S1 scooter launch live?

The launch event of the Ola Electric scooter will be available on Ola Electric's official website, https://olaelectric.com. Those interested may visit the website now and click on the 'Notify Me' button to receive a notification about the event. The event is scheduled for today, August 15, 2021, and will be hosted live by Ola. The company is expected to reveal more details about their EV such as price, delivery dates and other features. Currently, the Ola Electric S1 is expected to be priced between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1,00,000.