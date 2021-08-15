Last Updated:

Ola S And S1 Price In India Starts From Rs 99,999: Check Scooter's Range, Features & More

Ola S and S1 price in India has been released and the users are curious to know about it. Here is all the information on the internet about new Ola scooters.

Ola has been trying to expand its base into the electric scooter market by announcing a new range of e-scooters for the Indian market. A recent stream about their Ola S and Ola S1 scooters has confirmed a lot of information about the scooter's price, range and additional features available. This has been picked up by the users and they have been trying to search about these Ola S and S1 scooters on the internet. Here is all the information released about the Ola S and Ola S1 price, range and features. Read more about the new Ola e-scooters. 

Ola S1 price in India

The Indian ride-sharing company has recently announced a lot of information about their new Ola S and Ola S1 scooters. They have fixed Ola S price in India as Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and Ola S1 price in India as Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Pro. The scooter will be available in three variants including one with a 2kW motor, 4kW motor and a 7kW motor. The 2kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 45kmph, 4kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 70kmph and the 7kW will have a top speed of 95 kmph. Initial rumours about the range of the Ola e-scooter mentioned that it will run for 240 kilometres but, Ola has released an official statement that mentioned 150 km as their all-electric range. 

Ola S1 range and features

The battery life of the Ola Electric Scooters will take about two and a half hours to charge fully if using a charging station. The scooter will charge upto 50% in 18 minutes with their hyper charging station. The regular plug at home will take about five and a half hours to completely charge the battery. As mentioned before, the Ola E-scooter can also be accessed by its own mobile app. A notification will be sent to the user's phone after the battery gets charged completely. The scooter will be loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen display, 4G connectivity to enable features like Youtube, Calling, etc on the scooter. Ola is also offering a total of 10 colour options for their E-scooter. 

