Ola S And S1 Price In India Starts From Rs 99,999: Check Scooter's Range, Features & More

Ola has been trying to expand its base into the electric scooter market by announcing a new range of e-scooters for the Indian market. A recent stream about their Ola S and Ola S1 scooters has confirmed a lot of information about the scooter's price, range and additional features available. This has been picked up by the users and they have been trying to search about these Ola S and S1 scooters on the internet. Here is all the information released about the Ola S and Ola S1 price, range and features. Read more about the new Ola e-scooters.

Ola S1 price in India

Introducing the Ola S1!

Best performance, best technology and the best design; all that made in India, for the world!



Reserve yours at only ₹499!



Know more on https://t.co/Pzo64TQXgl pic.twitter.com/Rznf3WwZVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 15, 2021

The Indian ride-sharing company has recently announced a lot of information about their new Ola S and Ola S1 scooters. They have fixed Ola S price in India as Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and Ola S1 price in India as Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Pro. The scooter will be available in three variants including one with a 2kW motor, 4kW motor and a 7kW motor. The 2kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 45kmph, 4kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 70kmph and the 7kW will have a top speed of 95 kmph. Initial rumours about the range of the Ola e-scooter mentioned that it will run for 240 kilometres but, Ola has released an official statement that mentioned 150 km as their all-electric range.

Ola S1 range and features

The battery life of the Ola Electric Scooters will take about two and a half hours to charge fully if using a charging station. The scooter will charge upto 50% in 18 minutes with their hyper charging station. The regular plug at home will take about five and a half hours to completely charge the battery. As mentioned before, the Ola E-scooter can also be accessed by its own mobile app. A notification will be sent to the user's phone after the battery gets charged completely. The scooter will be loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen display, 4G connectivity to enable features like Youtube, Calling, etc on the scooter. Ola is also offering a total of 10 colour options for their E-scooter.