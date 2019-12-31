All About Aspark Owl - The World's Fastest-accelerating Car Which Debuted In Dubai

Dubbed the fastest-accelerating car in the world, the fully-electric Aspark Owl has been unveiled at the Dubai Motor Show. According to the car's Japanese manufacturers, it can reach 60mph in just 1.69 seconds. Rimac's Concept Two and Tesla's Roadster are just slightly slower at 1.85 and 1.9 respectively.

'Fastest accelerating' car in the world

The Aspark Owl was first unveiled as a prototype back in 2017 but had its grand unveiling at the prestigious car show in Dubai. Other than its record-breaking speed the car's manufacturer also boasts that the car is the first Japanese-made, fully-electric, top-tier supercar.

The Owl is one of the world's fastest street-legal cars with a top steed just short of 250mph. The Owl can also be fully charged in just 80 minutes. Aspark in a statement said that they wanted the Owl to have 'feminine' aesthetics that would compliment the high-performance specifications of the car.

The Owl is made of carbon fiber panels around a stainless steel frame. Just 50 vehicles were manufactured and will come with a price tag of $3.19 million each. The Dubai Motor show concluded on Saturday, November 16.

In related news, Tesla, which has revolutionized and has also set the standard for the concept of the modern electric car, is prepping for a big year. The Tesla Roadster that will debut in 2020 has been promised to be a ground-breaking all-wheel-drive vehicle. The Tesla Roadster is expected to go from stationary to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds and reach 100mph in just 4.2 seconds. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has promised a top speed that exceeds 250mph.

The car will feature a removable glass roof that will tuck inside the trunk and has been tested to boost the car’s range which is already an impressive 620 miles. The Tesla Roadster is supposed to launch in late 2020 or early 2021.