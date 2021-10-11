Anand Mahindra Welcomes Yuvo Tech+ Tractor; 'critical For Maintaining Food Security'

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra group, on Monday shared a coup d'œil of the all-new Mahindra Yuvo Tech+. The automaker said that the new offering comes with advanced technology and has a power-packed engine with best-in-class mileage. The industrialist said that the Yuvo Tech+ will be critical in maintaining the country's food security.

"Welcome to the family, Yuvo Tech+! When cars are launched they attract all the attention, but you, with your advanced & relevant technology, will be critical to maintaining our nation’s food security," Anand Mahindra said.

The Twitter handle of Mahindra tractors while defining Yuvo Tech+ said, "Farmers, be ready to become truly #1! Presenting the all-new Mahindra Yuvo Tech +. With advanced technology, a power-packed engine, best-in-class mileage, and incredibly precise hydraulics, this tractor is #1 in everything it does!."

Mahindra Tractor Yuvo Tech+ specifications and features

Yuvo Tech+ comes with the latest features and advanced technology. It has an advanced mZip 3 cylinder engine which given robust power and mileage, 12F + 3R gear shifts, genuine side shift gears which makes it a linchpin in comfort and transmission. "It has advanced precision hydraulics with a lifting capacity of 1700 kg which allows the tractor to lift heaviest implements and first time in the industry 6-year warranty," the company said.

Yuvo Tech+ available variants:

Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ 275 Di

Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ 405 Di

Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ 415 Di

Mahindra reports 7% decline in September tractor sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd last month reported a 7% year-on-year decline in tractor sales to 40,311 units in September. During the same period last year, the tractor manufacturer sold 43,386 units. Exports in the previous months, however, rose 25% to 1,278 units compared to 1,025 units in September 2020. With initial crop production estimates indicating highest ever Kharif Crop and the upcoming festive season, one can be optimistic of strong demand in upcoming months, said Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector at M&M Ltd. "In the exports market, we have sold 1,278 tractors with a growth of 25 per cent over last year," he added.

Image: PTI/@TractorMahindra-Twitter