Audi Launches Entry-level Variant Of A-4 Sedan, Priced At Rs 39.99 Lakh

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched an entry-level variant of its A4 sedan Audi A4 Premium in India priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing lineup, including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants, priced at Rs 43.69 lakh and Rs 47.61 lakh, respectively.

It comes with a two-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque, Audi India said in a statement.

According to the statement, the equipment list on the Audi A4 Premium includes:

› LED Headlights with signature Daytime running lights

› LED Rear Combination Lights

› Glass sunroof

› Audi Sound system

› Audi Smartphone Interface

› Audi Phone Box light with Wireless Charging

› Parking Aid Plus & Rear view camera

› Audi Drive select

› Single Zone Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning

› 25.65 cm Central MMI Touch Screen

› Driver information system with color display

› Ambient Lighting – Single Color

› 6 Airbags

› Electrically adjustable front seats

› Inlays in Aluminum Ellipse

› Electrically Adjustable, Auto Folding & Heated Exterior Mirrors with Anti-Glare

› Leather/Leatherette upholstery

› 4-way lumbar support for the front seats

› Frameless Interior mirrors with automatic anti-glare action

› Cruise control with speed limiter

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said Audi A4, since its launch in January, has garnered great response, and this car has been historically a volume seller for the brand.

"I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family," he added.

Image: Audi India