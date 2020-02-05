Auto Expo 2020 Tickets: Everything You Need To Know To Secure The Event Passes

Auto Expo 2020 is expected to be one of the greatest events of the year. Auto Expo 2020 is basically a show where the most advanced and latest automobiles are launched by leading automobile companies. This year, Auto Expo 2020 will be held between February 7-12, 2020, and the theme will be ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. Here is a look at all the details you need to know about the event and the passes.

Auto Expo tickets

The Auto Expo tickets can be purchased from the official website, which is https://www.autoexpo.in. For convenience, the tickets are also available on BookMyShow.com. However, everyone will not be able to book tickets for February 7, 2020, as it is only open for business visitors. Visitors with non-business purposes can get their Auto Expo passes for February 8-12, 2020.

Auto Expo Passes - Price

If you are booking a ticket for February 7, which would require you to have a business purpose, the cost of the passes would be ₹750 per head. For an Auto Expo Pass between February 8-12, the buyer will have to pay between ₹350 and ₹475. If you book via the booking site BookMyShow, you might get ₹75 off on the tickets if you end up buying three or more.

Auto Expo 2020 time and venue

Auto Expo 2020 has been scheduled to be held at the Indian Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The timings to attend the event would be between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm. The place is expected to be crowded as a number of models like New Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector 7-seater, Mahindra Scorpio, and MPV by Kia Motors will be launched by various automobile companies. So, the visitors are advised to choose their timing wisely.

Image Courtesy: Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2020 Instagram