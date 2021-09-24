Baidu DeepWay Unveils Smart Robot Truck With Advanced Self-driving Technology

DeepWay has managed to gain a lot of attention with the launch of their Xingtu smart-energy truck. The automobile industry is going crazy over DeepWay's smart heavy-duty truck because of its extraordinary features like the ability to create power around 500 TOPS and ultra-long-distance sensing capabilities beyond 1 kilometre. It is also loaded with Baidu’s AI technology stack and runs on Baidu Apollo autonomous driving platform. The Ai technology helps the users to enjoy L3 self-driving on high-speed freight routes. DeepWay also aims to obtain L4 capabilities on these same routes anytime between 2024 and 2026.

DeepWay's smart heavy-duty truck announced

DeepWay, a @Baidu_Inc-backed company, unveiled Xingtu, a smart new energy heavy-duty truck designed by our Pininfarina Shanghai team and powered by Baidu Apollo autonomous driving platform. pic.twitter.com/lL55JHsL8F — Pininfarina (@PininfarinaSpA) September 24, 2021

The vice president and general manager of autonomous driving technology at Baidu, Yunpeng Wang recently unreleased an official statement to the press about his DeepWay Smart Truck and said, "Autonomous driving must use advanced driverless technology to create new products that offer the ultimate experience to achieve commercial success, “ ”We aim to create value in real-life scenarios such as transporting people, delivery and life services. This new generation of vehicles is by no means just a modified truck – it's a robot truck."

DeepWay Truck Features

The Xingtu truck is loaded with 4 main AI advantages including deep intelligence, deep performance, deep design, and deep space. The truck is loaded with a home-grown highway intelligence system, a total of 10 onboard cameras, three infrared detectors and five millimetre-wave radars. DeepWay’s Xintu is coded with some advanced algorithms to enable all the AI features like end-to-end autonomous driving.

The truck also showed a wind resistance coefficient as low at 0.35 after the makers took a series of simulation tests with the China Automobile Research Institute. Makers have also managed to maximise the energy consumption with their 450 kWh battery pack. DeepWay claims that the battery pack is capable of delivering a total of 300 kilometres range on a single charge. The battery pack is capable of charging in one hour using a 1C current.

Other prominent features of the truck include an intelligent voice assistant, a touch screen infotainment system and extremely comfortable seats and beds for the travellers. The tuck is also dependent on Apollo technology which was developed by Baidu back in 2013. The automobile industry experts have also picked up this release and have only given out a positive response about it. Anand Mahindra also retweeted a post announcing the launch of DeepWay Smart Truck.