BMW Unveils First Colour Changing All-electric IX Flow At CES 2022 In Las Vegas

The year 2022 is witnessing a great start in terms of technological advancement as several mind-blowing technologies have been unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show going on in Las Vegas. One such product presented at the show is the all-electric BMW iX Flow that can change its colour from black to white and vice-versa in just the touch of a button. Check out the vehicle changing its colour in a science fiction-like moment in the post below.

Wow! BMW's iX Flow, wrapped in e-ink, changes color by pressing a button



The secret behind the colour transition

The colour transition works on the electrophoretic technology which was built by E Ink. Founded in 1997 in an MIT lab, the company specialises in developing advanced display products which are extremely durable and run in low power, as per the company. As for the working of the technology, it is the body of the BMW iX Flow which is laminated with an electrophoretic film containing microcapsules having a diameter no more than that of a human hair. Each capsule contains differently charged white, black or coloured particles which become visible when an electric field is applied.

Frank Weber, BMW board of management member said as per Daily Mail, "Digital experiences won't just be limited to displays in the future. There will be more and more melding of the real and virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life". The option to choose different colours can be useful on multiple fronts as owners will be able to switch from black to white to avoid overheating of the vehicle when parked outside on a hot day. The colour can be changed back to black or grey if weather conditions are otherwise. Talking about the colour option, iX Flow project head Stella Clarke said, "This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly", as per Daily Mail.

BMW unveils iX M60 at CES 2022

The German automaker also unveiled the BMW iX M60 at the CES 2022 event which has the same look as the iX Flow. Touted as the company's most powerful electric vehicle ever, the model offers an output of 619hp and 1,100Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100kph time of 3.9sec. With a top speed of 249kph, iX M60 can travel up to 575km on a single full charge.

