Cybertruck Will Be Tesla’s Best Product Ever: Elon Musk About His Much-awaited Vehicle

Tesla’s highly anticipated vehicle - the Cybertruck, will be the company’s best product ever produced, avered its CEO Elon Musk. The electric vehicle became a sensation among Tesla fans soon after it was released before the public at an event in 2019. While the vehicle never saw manufacturing since its unveiling, Elon Musk, at the Cyber Rodeo event in April, stated that Cybertruck will enter production this year.

As far as the quality of the Cybertruck is concerned, Musk is confident that it will be the best product among a wave of many new ones soon to be launched by Tesla. The tech mogul made this statement in response to Twitter user Pranay Pathole, who posted a video featuring the Cybertruck which, according to him, is "something straight out of Blade Runner".

Tesla Cybertruck looks unreal 🤯



Something straight out of Blade Runner@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0JZ7ryRqav — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 7, 2022

It will be our best product ever imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

When will the Cybertruck go on sale?

Hitherto, Tesla has been flexing the Cybertruck only with its prototypes, however, Musk confirmed at the Cyber Rodeo event at Tesla's new Giga factory that the vehicle will go on sale next year. He even went on to promise that the current year will be all about production and Tesla is aiming for a "scale no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity". It is worth noting, however, that Musk is known to set bold targets but often breaches the deadline. The Cybertruck itself, for example, was supposed to enter production in 2021 at a starting price of $39,900 (Rs30,72,000).

More about Cybertruck

Tesla claims that the Cybertruck is a vehicle that provides better utility than a truck and better performance than a sports car. According to the company, Cybertruck has a towing capability of over 6,350 kilograms and can easily perform in any extreme situation. The vehicle also has a shell made from Ultra-hard 30x rolled stainless steel which makes it durable to dents and corrosion. Besides, Cybertruck has 1,587 kilograms of payload capacity and comes with a 17-inch touchscreen display and a customised user interface.