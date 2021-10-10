Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Cyberquad, Says It Will Be "least Dangerous ATV"

After introducing the world to the Cybertruck, Tesla seems ready to roll out the Cyberquad. At the Tesla 2021 shareholders meeting conducted this week in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk briefly talked about Tesla's ATV, the Cyberquad. Given that there has been no update from the company upon the all-terrain vehicle that was announced alongside the Cybertruck, Musk said that the company is working on the ATV.

In the shareholder meeting, Elon Musk elaborated upon how he wants Tesla's ATV to be the least dangerous of all-terrain vehicles. He said that "The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous, so we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV." Further, Musk added that "I think we can do some things with the suspension, just make it really hard to roll this thing. When ATVs roll is when the bad things happen." It is clear that the CEO wants Tesla to create ATVs that are safe enough for Cybertruck owners to ride, especially as ATVs are also used for off-roading.

Cyberquad production might begin soon as Cybertruck productions gain speed

As far as the deliveries of the Cyberquad is considered, it might be available along with wish the full production of Tesla's Cybertruck, which is now supposed to happen by 2023. That being said, Tesla has enough time to finalise the design and test the vehicle before producing it on a large scale. While both the Cybertruck and the Cyberquad were released together, the hype around Cybertruck completely overshadowed the Cyberquad. Musk imagines the duo as a perfect combo for adventures while travelling off-road. Readers shall also know that Tesla has not revealed the real Cyberquad yet.

Most recently, Musk has announced that Tesla will move its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. The company is looking to bolster its output by 50% with the relocation. Tesla is building a large car and battery manufacturing plant in Texas and expects to be at ease with production at the new location. Associated Press revealed that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company has sold around 627,300 vehicles so far this year. This puts Tesla on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reportedly told the investors that the pace of Tesla deliveries in the US and China has been strong for the past month or so.

Image: @Flyin18T/Twitter