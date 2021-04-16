Last Updated:

Ford CEO Jim Farley Teases Tesla With Blue Cruise On Twitter, Musk Responds

A Twitter exchange between Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has entertained netizens. It all started when Farley on April 15 took to his Twitter account to share a video of Ford's hands-free highway driving technology. He tweeted to show that Ford is nothing like Tesla when it comes to testing driverless technology.

Farley and Musk Twitter exchange

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted about Bluecruise, Ford's upcoming hands-free self-driving system for highways. He further said that the company has tested it in the real world so that the customers do not have to test it. The tweet was an apparent reference to how Tesla chose to test its Full Self Driving technologies through a public beta. Take a look at the post.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn't specifically respond to Farley, but he did respond to a Teslarati tweet about the jab. Musk later in the day tweeted a video that was perceived as a response to the tweet of Farley. Musk shared a video clip of the 1995 comedy movie 'Tommy Boy' that featured actors Chris Farley and David Spade driving the car which was completely out of control. Alongside the video, he wrote the caption, "I found some footage of the drive". 

The last name of the late star isn't just a coincidence. Chris, who died tragically of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33, was Jim's first cousin, and the two were close when they both lived in Los Angeles. Ford and Tesla have not commented on Musk's tweet. While many people on Twitter thought the response was harmless and pleasant,  others thought it was over-the-top and disrespectful. Some people expressed that using a video of a deceased relative to troll a person on social media is impolite. Check out some netizens reactions.

