Ioniq 5: Hyundai Says Its New Electric Car Can Run Appliances And Cook Dinner

In a series of promotional videos on YouTube, Hyundai Motor Co. revealed that its new Ioniq 5 is able to do more than the average electronic vehicle (EV). from a treadmill hooked up to the car’s battery to rustling up a roast chicken dinner in a portable oven, Hyundai said that its car can supply up to 3.6 kilowatts of power, which is enough to run appliances like refrigerators and stoves. According to Bloomberg, the company said that the latest car is part of a push by Huyndai to appeal to a younger audience as it plays catch-up in the EV market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 features

In an interview with the media outlet, Heung Soo Kim, who is a senior vice president and head of the product and EV business, said that the South Korean brand looked at the wider meaning of space that would include outdoor and daily activities that consumers can do with their cars. Kim added that Hyundai is constantly looking into new features that appeal to users. Further, the automaker said that Hyundai is the first major electric-car maker to offer bi-directional charging, which means owners can power electronic devices from the car battery.

As per reports, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 comes with the option to install a solar-panel roof as well that will charge the battery pack, giving the vehicle an additional driving range of about 1,300 kilometres annually. Hyundai also said that EV can charge up to 80 per cent capacity from 10 per cent in 18 minutes and add as much as 100 kilometres of driving range in just five minutes. Moreover, it will also charge 80 volts and 400 volts, allowing owners to access more charging infrastructure.

Now, in the next few months, the company is set to start sales of the Ioniq 5, which is its first EV built on a dedicated platform called the Electric-Global Modular Platform, or the E-GMP. However, experts have said that the demand for the vehicle is expected to be slow initially. Bloomberg reported Hyundai received orders for just more than 20,000 vehicles in South Korea on the day pre-orders opened. The company aims to sell 26,500 of the EV model in its market this year. The Ioniq 5 will start at $46,000 before subsidies.

(Image: @future_yas/Twitter)

