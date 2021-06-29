Jaguar Land Rover CEO Says Company Aims To Be 'world's Most Profitable' Luxury Carmaker

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bollore, in his address to Tata Motors shareholders, said that the company aims to be the world's most profitable luxury car manufacturer. He also highlighted that the British brand plans to focus on value creation through a profit-over-volume approach. However, he also marked that there are several hurdles in the mission including the current global shortage of semiconductors.

Bollore was speaking at a meeting of shareholders in the Tata Motors Annual Report for 2020-21.

"Our goal is to deliver a double-digit EBIT margin and become one of the world's most profitable luxury manufacturers," Bollore said in his message to shareholders.

"Clear view of the road ahead"

With an encouraging appeal, Bollore said that the company has 'a clear view of the road ahead with our Reimagine strategy'.

"But we now have a clear view of the road ahead with our Reimagine strategy; a future of modern luxury by design. Reimagine allows us to confidently transform the business and its distinct brands, to over satisfy our customers and reward both our investors and our people," added Bollore.

Future strategies of JLR

The company is working towards revamping its architecture strategy and re-organise its manufacturing footprint in a simplified manner with quality and sustainability at the heart of everything. Noting that JLR is in the process of now becoming a more agile organisation, Bollore noted added that it plays human-centric strengths.

The CEO mentioned that a knowledge-sharing ecosystem will be created by the company.

"We will create a knowledge-sharing collaborative ecosystem with the very best partners in the global industry to leapfrog forward in clean energy, software, and digitalisation, '' he stated.

Bollore concluded by adding that the automaker will also move forward towards net zero carbon by 2039.

"Both our brands will be transformed by electrification, with six new all-electric Land Rover models in the next five years and Jaguar completely reimagined as a purely electric brand, from 2025," Bollore said.

All the changes in the system will be called 'Refocus programme' and it is expected to help in generating sustainable, long-term value through operational excellence.