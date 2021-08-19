Kia Project X: Seltos X Line SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch Next Month, Check Details

Global auto manufacturer Kia launched its first car in India back in 2019 and have become a fast-growing favourite ever since. The company has sold over three lakh cars in India, making it the fastest brand to reach the milestone. Kia Seltos has been the company’s biggest selling car, and now the company is coming up with the Kia project X to celebrate the same. The new model of the SUV will commemorate the company’s second anniversary in the Indian market.

Today, Kia has shared a new teaser, most likely of a new Seltos variant. The caption Kia has shared along with this teaser, reads Though this teaser does not reveal much, one thing is clear that it is a Seltos variant. For one, Badass is a tag Kia has used with the Seltos. Second, at the 2020 Auto Expo last year, Kia had showcased Seltos X-Line concept. This new teaser talks about Project X.

What is Kia Project X

Kia Project X or the Kia Seltos Project X is the company’s latest car variant. The all-new Seltos variant has been teased by the company in the last week and will be launched this month. Sharing the teaser video of the new model on Twitter, Kia had written, “It’s time to unleash A New Species Of Badass. ProjectX unveiling soon.” The Kia X-Line SUV concept was first introduced in the 2020 Auto Expo, and it seems like Project X is finally taking shape.

Kia will most likely launch the 2021 Kia Seltos X Line or the Project X edition by the month-end to celebrate the company’s two-year anniversary which falls on August 19. However, Kia is yet to announce a specific date for the launch. Earlier in January, Kia changed its logo hinting at a face change for the company, which is fearing success in the Indian market. The Kia x line SUV is being anticipated by auto enthusiasts to further boost the company’s performance.

Kia Seltos X line expectations

According to automotive observers, the Seltos Project X will not have any change in the engine from the 2021 Kia Seltos. The new variant is expected to be the same engines, powered by a 114 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 138 hp 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine and a 114 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the biggest highlight will be the look of the car which is getting an overhaul. The Seltos X-Line Concept was presented at the auto expo in stealthy matte grey paint along with black alloy wheels. All plastic/ fibre parts had a gloss black finish with a touch of chrome bronze paint job on the bumpers. Apart from the stealth look, most other features will be carried over from the already available Seltos variants. The Kia Seltos X line price is expected to be priced at Rs 9.95 - 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom), costing a premium over the existing model.

IMAGE: TWITTER