Kia Sonet Unveiled In India: Design, Price, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Kia Motors on August 7 unveiled its compact SUV car Sonet, which the company had first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. The company revealed the car at its World Premiere on YouTube that it live-streamed a few hours ago. According to reports, Kia Sonet, which the company's third offering in India will be priced between Rs. 7 lakh to 12 lakh and will compete against cars like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue. The car will go on sale in India during the upcoming festive season in November-December.

Features and design

According to reports, Kia Sonet has 26.03 cm (10.25") HD touch screen navigation and it boasts Bose Premium 7-speaker system with sun mood light. The car comes with ventilated seats at the front and the company claims that it has a smart pure air purifier with virus protection, trying to cash-in amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Sonet will come with an electric sunroof at the top with wireless charging for smartphones. The car also has a 10.67 cm (4.2") advance colour instrument cluster plus a remote engine start system for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key app that supports smartwatch connectivity.

The much-awaited #KiaSonet is here! Made in India; for India and the World. Inspired by India’s young and passionate culture. #WildByDesign pic.twitter.com/4cXQbSH4SY — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) August 7, 2020

As per Kia Motors, the GT line of Sonet will be available with the performance-oriented 1.0 Turbo petrol engine and 1.5 Turbo diesel engine. Kia said Sonet will be offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT. Sonet will boast Kia’s signature designs ‘The Tiger Nose grille’ at the front with tusk-like features and the lighting which instantly creates tiger-eyeline like illusion. "Kia Sonet is inspired by India’s young and passionate culture and hence, we came up with a strong and sporty design," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center, Kia Motors Corporation.

(Image Credit: @KiaMotorsIN/Twitter)