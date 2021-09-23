Kid-sized James Bond Car By Aston Martin Selling For 90 Lakh, Can Speed Up To 70kmph

Ahead of No Time To Die, the upcoming James Bond movie, The Little Car Company has created a mini 2:3 scale, Aston Martin DB5. The vehicle is a child-friendly rendition of the famous James Bond car and runs on an electric motor. To make it even more exciting, the car also has working James Bond gadgets. The car costs $125,000, which roughly translates to over Rs. 90 lakh. Keep reading to know more about the Aston Martin James Bond kids car.

The Little Car Company is a UK-based mini car manufacturer that has previously created replicas of popular supercars like Bugatti Type 35 and Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. These mini vehicles are designed to be driven by both adults and children and have fully functioning electric motors. The gadget loaded mini-car has been built to a scale of 66% from the original size of the car and has replica mini guns as well.

James Bond kids car developed by the Little Car Company

The Aston Martin car for kids is a limited edition automotive as only 125 units are available to purchase. Talking about the technical details, the electric motor fit in the car can generate up to 20 horsepower and a top speed of over 70 kilometres per hour. Additionally, the manufacturer has also equipped the Aston Martin James Bond kids cars with lively gadget replicas of what was shown in the original movie.

For instance, there are mini machine guns equipped behind the headlights. Instead of firing bullets as they do in the movie, the miniguns move, flash and have sound effects as well. The number plates on the Aston Martin James Bond kids car are digital. Another surprising feature of the vehicle is the fact that it uses the same software and hardware as the actual stunt cars in the upcoming movie No Time To Die. To evade bad guys, the car also has a real-life smokescreen, which can be deployed from the mock exhaust.

The car can perform skids and doughnuts in the Skid Mode. The Little Car Company has developed their modes for the drivers to ride in Novice, Expert and Competition. These modes come with restricted power and speed for kids to adequate power and speed for adults. The Little Car Company has invited potential customers to show their interest.

Image: thelittlecar.co