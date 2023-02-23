Last Updated:

Mercedes-Benz Announces Partnership With Google To Deliver Cars With 'supercomputers'

Mercedes-Benz said that the partnership will enable it to use Google Cloud’s leading artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure solutions.

Mercedes

Mercedes also has plans to bring the YouTube app owned by Google into the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system; Image: Mercedes-Benz


German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced a new partnership with Google to enhance the driving experience by merging its operating system with the tech giant's features. In an official statement, the carmaker said that the partnership will enable it to use Google Cloud’s leading artificial intelligence (AI), data and open infrastructure solutions.

This partnership will also make Mercedes-Benz the first car company to have its own branded navigation system based on its in-car data and the capabilities of Google maps. 

Mercedes cars to offer supercomputers

Future Mercedes-Benz cars, according to the company, will have access to Google’s leading geospatial offering, including detailed information about places, real-time and predictive traffic information, automatic rerouting, and more. These features will be embedded in the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and the Google Maps data will enable assisted driving features such as automatic speed adjustments before intersections, roundabouts or curves.

The company will also bring the YouTube app owned by Google into the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system. 

In addition to this, Mercedes will use Google Cloud’s AI and Machine Learning capabilities to create, train, and deploy new models at speed along with Google Cloud’s fast and efficient data processing platform to analyze fleet data. Moreover, it will also use Google’s open infrastructure to innovate and upgrade the current technological status. 

What Google and Mercedes-Benz CEOs have to say?

"Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz brings advanced technologies from Google Maps Platform, Cloud, and YouTube to help create new experiences for drivers," Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

"In addition to enabling Mercedes-Benz to design a customized navigation interface, we'll provide our AI and data capabilities to accelerate their sustainability efforts, advance autonomous driving, and create an enhanced customer experience," he added. 

"Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. It will be deeply integrated within our signature Mercedes-Benz user interface and fully connected to relevant vehicle functions like the state-of-charge," said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. 

