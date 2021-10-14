Morris Garages Unveils MG ZS EV 2022: Updated Features, India Release Date And More

The British automotive manufacturer, MG Motors has now confirmed the release of a new MG ZS EV 2022. Some of the most prominent upgrades to the car include several cosmetic changes and an upgraded powertrain setup. The makers have loaded the car with a bigger battery and they claim that the car is capable of delivering a 419 km range. The automobile community has picked up the release of this facelifted MG ZS EV 2022 and are trying to find everything there is to know about it. Here is all the information available on the internet about MG ZS EV 2022 features and the India Release Date.

MG ZS EV 2022 features

Talking about the power unit of the car, MG ZS EV 2022 is now powered by a new 51kWh battery for the base variant which is capable of delivering 317 kms range. The top variant of the car is loaded with a 72kWh battery which can deliver a claimed range of 437kms. MG ZS EV’s 72kWh battery has the ability to get charged from 0-100 per cent in 10 hours 30 mins. It can only be achieved while using a 7kW AC charger. Users can also try and use a 100kW DC fast charger but will not be able to charge the battery in the above mentioned time frame.

Talking about the new MG ZS EV 2022 features, makers have not made several changes to the car’s interiors but have brought in significant upgrades. These include a wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, a brand-new 10.1-inch touchscreen, iSmart connectivity suite, new graphics and improved functionality along with several new remote functions. Talking about the car’s exteriors, it has received a noticeable change in its design including slim headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The most prominent changes to the exterior include new front and rear bumpers paired with new alloy wheel designs.

MG ZS EV 2022 India Relase Date

The new ZS EV 2022 is going release for the European markets by this November. Makers have confirmed the release of the car’s 51kWh version by 2022. Keep in mind that MG is yet to reveal any plans abou bringing the bring the facelifted version of the car to the Indian market. It is also because the makers have just released a new rebadged version of the ZS Petrol facelift in India as the MG Astor. So everything will be confirmed only after MG confirmed the release of this car for the Indian markets.