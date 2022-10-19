Rolls-Royce Unveils First Fully-electric Car 'Spectre'; Check Luxury Vehicle's Features

Rolls-Royce, one of the world's most prestigious car makers, unveiled its first fully-electric vehicle on Tuesday, further offering a peek into the century-old British automaker's aim to have its whole product line fully-electric by 2030. According to a statement from the company, “Spectre is more than a motor car. It is a statement of intent and a symbol of a bright, bold future as Rolls-Royce progresses into an all-electric era.”

Notably, this Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé class automobile has been designed using historic Rolls-Royce design cues along with the modern amenities of the electric age in order to maintain its timeless appearance.

This commitment to an all-electric engine will only enrich the Rolls-Royce experience. Instant torque, silent operation, and the perception of one unnoticeable gear have characterised the features of an exceptional “canon of products” dating back to the very first Rolls-Royce, the 1904 10 HP. Furthermore, the automaker anticipates delivering the first Spectre vehicles to customers in the latter half of 2023.

With the introduction of Spectre, Rolls-Royce creates a brand-new standard for the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé class of automobiles.

In unveiling Spectre, we set a new precedent in the creation of an entirely new class of motor car: the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé.



Spectre is more than a motor car. It is statement of intent and symbol of our bright, bold future as we progresses into an all-electric era. pic.twitter.com/Lgv9KlhCce — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) October 18, 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös said, “Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification.” He also added, “Spectre’s all-electric powertrain will assure the marque’s sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each component that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce.”

Rolls-Royce Spectre's latest features

In order to simulate more than 400 years of usage for a Rolls-Royce, Spectre is being put on a journey of more than 2.5 million kilometres.

The automaker touts Spectre as its most aerodynamic vehicle, and it does so because of the biggest and smoothest Rolls-Royce grille ever, which increases the vehicle's range. It has 'Starlight doors', which have 4,796 soft lights, and are only available in this series. These lights also reflect the “ethereal night-time theme”. In almost a century, Spectre is the first two-door coupé in production with 23-inch wheels.

Along with the remarkable lighted surfaces, Spectre has a fully rebuilt SPIRIT digital luxury architecture, which is presented in classic Rolls-Royce fashion.

According to preliminary statistics, the Spectre is anticipated to have an all-electric range of 320 miles (520 km) WLTP and provide 900 Nm of torque from its 430 kW motor. It should be able to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometres per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

According to the USA TODAY report, the Spectre would cost roughly between the range of about $460,000 Phantom Rolls-Royce and the $350,000 Cullinan SUV, even though the automaker has not specified the exact price.

(Image: Twitter/ @rollsroycecars)