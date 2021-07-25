Tata Tiago NRG 2021 Launch Date Confirmed; Check More Details

After its discontinuation in January 2020, Tata Motors is now ready to introduce its new Tata Tiago NRG in August. The new facelifted Tiago will be launched as a crossover variant with SUV styling elements. The previous version was based on the pre-facelift Tiago and was later discontinued before the launch of the facelifted hatchback.

New Tata Tiago NRG

The new Tata Tiago NRG has several new updates other than the standard model including the facelifted look. The new model may include body cladding and blacked-out elements on the tailgate and front grille. Also, a new 14-inch wheel design will be provided in the updated model to make it look like an SUV.

The inside of the new Tiago may have new features such as a new upholstery with the tri-arrow design pattern and orange accents on the centre console and gear lever. It should also have a cooled glove box and a power steering wheel.

Tata Tiago features

The main features of the updated Tata Tiago are said to remain the same with a 7-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, and an 8-speaker sound system followed by a safety kit. The safety kit will be having dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors with a camera.

The operating model remains the same and will rely on the 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm. It should be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Tata Tiago NRG release date

Tata Motors is set to launch the new Tata Tiago NRG 2021 with its rugged-looking version on August 4 based on the facelifted model. The company has confirmed the launch by sending out a media invite. It can be estimated that the launch can be Tata Tiago BS 6 or it could be the sportier Tiago NRG.

Tata Tiago NRG price

The new Tata Tiago is set to be priced Rs 28,000 more than the standard model which was priced between 4.9 lakh and 6.95 lakh. With this, the updated model will be having a direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X. However, the final price will be announced during the launch.