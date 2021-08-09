Tesla's Cybertruck Production Delayed To 2022; Read About Electric Pickup Truck's Features

The Tesla Cybertruck had garnered much attention when it was first announced by the company’s CEO Elon Musk in November 2019. Since then, auto enthusiasts, as well as EV fans, have been on the wait for new updates. Sadly though, Tesla has confirmed that the release of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck is delayed to 2022. The company had previously hinted at a market release by the end of 2021.

Tesla Cybertruck timeline pushed

Ever since its announcement, Tesla has been falling behind on the timeline. The company only recently completed the engineering design of the electric pickup truck, with Elon Musk warning about some ‘challenges’. The company hinted at the truck’s features, like the steel exoskeleton body that requires a completely new manufacturing process, as reasons for the delay. With the “end of 2021” timeline coming closer, the Tesla Cybertruck production has been pushed back further.

Earlier last month, while releasing its Q2 2021 financial results, Tesla kept the timeline and said that the production would start at Gigafactory Texas only after Model Y, another Tesla car in the pipeline. “We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y,” the company had said. Further confirming the delay, Tesla on the Cybertruck’s order page, has updated the footnotes to “production nears in 2022.”

Tesla Cybertruck range and features

The one of a kind Cybertruck is built with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton exterior. From Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armour glass, the truck is designed for durability.

The Tesla Cybertruck is estimated to be able to travel 400+ kilometres on a single charge according to manufacturers. The elctric truck is expected to reach a speed of 100 kmph in under 6.5 seconds. The vehicle which can tow up to 3,500 kilograms, has a storage capacity of 100 Cu. Feet. The rear-wheel-drive truck also has Tesla’s popular autopilot feature.

Tesla Cybertruck price

At the truck’s launch event in Los Angeles, Elon Musk had announced that the Cybertruck will start at $39,900 before incentives. Musk had also announced two more AWD variants of the vehicle which will be priced at $49,900 and $69,900 respectively. However, in a later statement, the Tesla CEO was quoted as saying that the truck would "literally cost one million dollars a piece" to build. This, according to Musk, was because the truck takes around 4,680 battery cells to build.

