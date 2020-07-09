Toyota Corolla Cross Launched In Thailand, Check Specs And Price Here

Toyota has launched a new SUV crossover for its iconic Corolla models that until now were only being sold in sedan and hatchback versions. Toyota first launched the Corolla in 1966 and by 1974 it became the best-selling car worldwide selling more than 44 million units over five decades. Now the company has decided to try its hands by launching the SUV version of the iconic nameplate seeing the unprecedented demand for sports utility vehicles across the world. The Toyota Corolla Cross that was under development for a long time has been finally unveiled in Thailand today, with sales expected to begin by July 13.

Happening now in Thailand: #Toyota launches the all-new #Corolla Cross, a compact #SUV and new addition to the world-renowned Corolla series. Learn more about it here: https://t.co/3hYvVSwum2 pic.twitter.com/66k0bJ4rL2 — Toyota Motor Corp. (@ToyotaMotorCorp) July 9, 2020

Read: Toyota Profit Drops On Virus Outbreak But Recovery Expected

Features and price

As per reports, the compact crossover SUV has been built on the TNGA GA-C platform that is used in various Toyota and Lexus models starting from Prius in 2015. The new Corolla Cross measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,825 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall and has a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FBE petrol engine. Toyota is also offering a hybrid version of the same model, which comes with a 600-volt electric motor. The front of the car is fitted with an enormous grille with a plastic bumper at the bottom. Inside of the car boasts a LED screen with spacious sitting for at least seven-person.

As per reports, the Hybrid Premium Safety version of the car will be sold at 9,89,000 THB (Rs 23 lakh), while other variants such as Hybrid Premium, Hybrid Smart and 1.8 Sport (petrol engine) will be sold at 10,19,000 TBH (24 lakh), 10,89,000 TBH (26 lakh) and 11,00,000 TBH (28 lakh) respectively.

Read: Toyota Factory Partial Reopening In France

It will be interesting to see if Toyota comes out with Corolla Cross in India after it recently discontinued the sedan version of the same nameplate in the BS6 era. If the car launches in India, it will compete against some of the more popular cars of more popular brands, such as Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Renault Duster, etc.

Read: Toyota Profit Drops On Virus But Recovery Expected

Read: Hyundai Sales Decline 79 Per Cent In May

(Image Credit: @ToyotaMotorCorp/Twitter)