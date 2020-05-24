Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Becomes A Proud Owner Of Porsche Panamera Turbo

Virat Kohli is known for his outstanding batting and aggressive captaincy on the field but off the field, he loves to do things which he is passionate about and it also includes car collection. Kohli has a lot of expensive cars but now, it's his elder brother Vikas who has managed to steal the spotlight as he brought a brand new Porsche Panamera Turbo recently.

Vikas Kohli is now a proud owner of Porsche Panamera Turbo

It so happened that Porsche India had resumed the delivery of their luxury cars on Friday and the Indian captain's brother was one of those customers to place an order. At the same time, he also got his car keys at Delhi-NCR. The image was posted by Porsche India on their official Instagram account.



As per reports, the sportscar is priced at upwards of Rs.2.21 crore (ex-showroom) and boasts of a 4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 550 HP at 5,750 rpm. The car was launched in India back in the year 2017.

Who is Vikas Kohli?

Just like his younger brother and star cricketer Virat, even Vikas is a fitness fanatic and sweats it out in the gym. He can also be seen posting the images of his workout sessions on social media. Vikas, who is an entrepreneur, is married to Chetna and they have a son named Aryan.

