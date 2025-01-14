2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

Updated Hero Destini 125: Hero MotoCorp has launched an updated version of its Destini 125 scooter in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer has revised the styling, enhanced the feature list, and made it more fuel-efficient. The automaker says the 2025 Destini 125 has become more fuel efficient. Buyers can choose the Hero Destini 125 from three variants.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said.

Here’s a rundown of the 2025 Hero Destini 125 that buyers need to know:

2025 Hero Destini 125 Design:

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 has an updated design. It has LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and halogen indicators. The front gets telescopic front forks and disc brakes at the front. According to Hero MotoCorp, the Destini 125 has longer seats, ample legroom and a spacious floorboard. At the rear, it has LED taillamps.

2025 Hero Destini 125 Features:

The feature list on the 2025 Hero Destini 125 is updated. It has a mobile charging port in the front and an illuminated start switch, which the company says is the first in the segment. Further, it has a fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity which is smartphone-compatible and has features, including turn-by-turn navigation, ECO indicator, real-time mileage display (RTMI), distance-to-empty, and low fuel indicator.

2025 Hero Destini 125 Engine Specifications:

The updated Hero Destini 125 has a 125cc engine, delivering 9bhp and torque of 10.4Nm. The automaker offers the Destini 125 with i3S technology and a one-way clutch. It further claims that it achieves a mileage of 59 km/l.

2025 Hero Destini 125 Price:

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 is priced as follows: (Introductory Ex-Showroom price in Delhi)

Destini 125 VX – Rs 80,450

Destini 125 ZX – Rs 89,300

Destini 125 ZX+ - Rs 90,300