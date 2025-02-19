2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched With New Features, Colour Options

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday launched a refreshed version of the Hornet 2.0, adding new colour options, better graphics, and new features to its street naked motorcycle. The Hornet 2.0’s 2025 model brings four “striking” colourways with improved graphics that the company says will excite potential buyers. It houses an all-LED lighting, along with an upgraded instrument cluster.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 price

The 2025 edition of the Honda Hornet 2.0 costs an ex-showroom price of ₹1,56,953. It is available in Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships across India.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 colourways

Honda has updated the Hornet 2.0 to offer colourways such as Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The graphics have also been upgraded on all colour variants.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 design

Apart from graphics improvements, the 2025 Hornet 2.0 also brings premium USD telescopic front forks with a gold finish. The entire lighting system now uses LEDs, which offer a more concentrated beam. Honda has also provided a 4.2-inch instrument cluster on the Honda Hornet 2.0, which supports the Honda RoadSync smartphone app via Bluetooth to allow users to access features such as navigation, call alerts, SMS alerts, and notification alerts.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 engine

The powertrain on the 2025 Hornet 2.0 uses an 184.4cc single-cylinder engine with air cooling under the OBD2B emission standard compliance. The company claims the engine is capable of producing 16.76 bhp of peak power and 15.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch with a 5-speed gearbox. It also has dual-channel ABS, HSTC traction control, and a USB-C port for charging mobile devices.