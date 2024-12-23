2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

2025 Honda SP125 Launched: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has launched the 2025 update of the SP125. This update has new features and new headlights and remains unchanegd mechanically. Buyers can choose the Honda SP125 from two variants. The base variant offers drum brakes, and the second variant offers disc brakes.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the new OBD2B-compliant SP125. With its upgraded features and enhanced design, the SP125 redefines the benchmark in the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment,” Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said.

Let us look at what the 2025 Honda SP 125 has to offer to the buyers:

2025 Honda SP125 Design:

The design of the 2025 Honda SP125 remains identical. The motorcycle now gets an LED setup for the headlamps. It comes with aggressive tank shrouds and a chrome on the exhaust muffler. The company offer the SP125 in five colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.

2025 Honda SP125 Features:

The Japanese automaker has updated the SP125's feature list. The bike now has a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with the Honda RoadSync mobile application. This helps riders access navigation data and essential calls and messages. Buyers also have a USB Type-C charging port for their smartphones.

2025 Honda SP125 Engine Specifications:

The Honda SP125 engine now complies with the OBD2B to meet the upcoming regulations from the government. This 124cc single-cylinder engine produces 10.8BHP and 10.7Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. To enhance fuel efficiency, the Honda SP125 offers an idle start/stop system, which cuts the engine on idle conditions.

2025 Honda SP125 Price: