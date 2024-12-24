2025 Honda SP160 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

2025 Honda SP160 Launched: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the 2025 version of the SP160 motorcycle in India. The company has updated the design, and the feature list and now it has an OBD2B-compliant engine. The feature list consists of a USB type-C charger, LED headlights and more. It continues to provide a 162cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

“We are ecstatic to announce the launch of the updated new SP160. Within a year of its launch, the SP160 has become very popular among the customers. Now, with the inclusion of an OBD2B-compliant engine and advanced features like a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app, the SP160 is ready to enhance the riding experience of our customers.” Mr Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Let us have a look at what buyers will get in the 2025 Honda SP160:

2025 Honda SP160 Design:

The updated variant of the Honda SP160 has a revised design. The motorcycle has LED headlamps, and the fuel tank has muscular styling, a bold muffler with chrome cover, and LED taillamps. The company offers the SP160 in four colour options. These are Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, and Athletic Blue Metallic.

2025 Honda SP160 Features:

Regarding features, the Honda SP160 comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with the Honda RoadSync application. The company says that the application support allows navigation, call and sms alerts, and more. For charging, the Honda SP160 comes with a USB type-C port.

2025 Honda SP160 Engine Specifications:

With the 2025 Honda SP160, the company now offers an OBD2B-compliant engine. As per the company, this engine can meet the upcoming regulations of the government. The SP160 has a 162cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 13bhp and 14.8Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

2025 Honda SP160 Price: