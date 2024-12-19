2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched in India: Here’s Everything you Should Know

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2025 version of the Ninja 1100SX in India. This bike is a sports tourer, and this launch has upgrades to the engine, features, and more. It is the fifth generation of the Ninja 1100SX on sale in India. According to the company, the motorcycle deliveries will commence in January 2025, and the bike can be booked for Rs 50,000.

Here is a look at the specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX:

Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX, What’s New?

The 2025 version of the Ninja 1100SX gets mechanical upgrades. According to the company, the gear ratios have been improvised, especially in the fifth and sixth gears. The company further stated that it would improve fuel efficiency on highway cruising. The next upgrade that the company has made is to its bi-directional quick shifter. It now allows shifts at slower speeds. Other changes on the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX include USB charger ports on the handlebar and voice command.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Engine Specifications:

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1099cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 135BHP and 142 Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Since the company has reworked the gear ratios, the fifth and the sixth gear will provide optimal fuel efficiency.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Design:

The motorcycle has a sporty design and likely the same bodywork as the previous model. The brake callipers are 10 mm larger on the rear disc. Regarding suspensions, the front gets a 41mm USD Showa suspension, and the rear has Ohlins S36 adjustable suspensions. The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX runs on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXA Features:

Talking about the features, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, and more.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Price: