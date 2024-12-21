2025 Range Rover Sport launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

2025 Range Rover Sport: The British Luxury automaker, Range Rover has launched the 2025 Range Rover Sport in India. Despite the locally manufactured SUV, the price surged by Rs 5 lakh. Regarding the update in the variants, the automaker has discontinued the Dynamic SE variant and added the Dynamic HSE variant. Multiple features and two engine options power the Range Rover Sport. The overall exterior design remains unchanged.

Let us have a look at what buyers get in the 2025 Range Rover Sport:

2025 Range Rover Sport Engine Specifications:

Since the 2025 Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE variant is unchanged mechanically, it is powered by a 3.0L petrol and a diesel engine. The Sport is powered by a 3.0L inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 400BHP. There is a 3.0L inline six-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 351BHP. The company offers these engines with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

2025 Range Rover Sport Features:

The 2025 Range Rover Sport offers features such as four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated and heated seats, and more. It also has multiple wireless chargers, driving modes, and off-road modes. The Range Rover Sport shares some features with its elder sibling, the Range Rover Autobiography. These features include front massage seats, illuminated aluminium tread plates with Range Rover lettering, rear winged headrests, and seat belt buckles.

2025 Range Rover Sport Exterior Design:

The 2025 Range Rover Sport's exterior design remains unchanged. It continues to offer complete LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and a bulky profile. On the side, it continues to run on 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear profile has a sleek design for the taillamps.

2025 Range Rover Sport Price: