Aprilia RS 457 Price Hike from January 1, 2025: Here's How Much it Will Cost Now

Aprilia RS 457 Price Hike: Aprilia India announced a price hike on its entry-level motorcycle, RS 457 in India in January 2025. The company will hike the current ex-showroom price by Rs 10,000 across India and will apply to all three colours. The RS 457 is available in two variants and features a five-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. It is powered by a 457cc liquid-cooled engine. The Aprilia RS 457 competes with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and BMW G310RR in its segment.

“Our focus remains on expanding our network to cater to a larger audience and provide the best after-sales and service experience.” Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said.

Let us look at the specifications of the Aprilia RS 457:

Aprilia RS 457 Price:

Currently, the price of the Aprilia RS 457 starts at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Standard variant and Rs 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the quickshifter variant. From January, the prices of the Aprilia RS 457 will be hiked by Rs 10,000.

Aprilia RS 457 Design:

The RS 457 is a supersport motorcycle from Aprilia, which is inspired by its elder sibling RS 660. It has a sharp front profile and an aggressive stance. The front gets an all-LED setup for the headlights and indicators. The suspension duties are managed by preload-adjustable up-side-down (USD) front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Aprilia RS 457 Features:

Aprilia RS 457 is equipped with a five-inch TFT display, which comprises Bluetooth connectivity. This helps the rider to change the music track and receive phone calls while riding.

Aprilia RS 457 Engine Specifications: