Published 18:28 IST, October 7th 2024
Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility
Ashok Leyland began delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility. The company received a contract to supply 180 electric trucks to Group BillionE.
- Automobile
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility | Image: istock
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:28 IST, October 7th 2024