Audi Etron GT, RS GT Etron, Porsche Taycan, 911, GT4 RS, Spyder RS, and Panamera recalled in India

Audi and Porsche's Recalled: German luxury automakers, Porsche and Audi India have issued a voluntary recall of their various models in India. According to SIAM, the Audi Etron GT and RS GT Etron have been recalled due to individual cell modules of the high-voltage battery may display technical irregularities. The Porsche Taycan may have battery cell/battery module have certain irregularities at the time of production, and in the 911, GT4 RS, Spyder RS, and Panamera, there is a possibility that the wheel attachments using the central lock do not meet the required specifications.

As per the regulatory body, 176 units of Porsche Taycan, 11 units of 911, GT4 RS, Spyder RS, and Panamera, and 31 units of Audi Etron GT, RS GT Etron have been recalled.

Let us have a look at what are the issues of these luxury vehicles:

What is the issue with the Audi Etron GT, RS GT Etron?

According to SIAM, the issue is stated as,’ Some individual cell modules of the high-voltage battery may display technical irregularities. There is a possibility that the supplier of the battery module may have certain irregularities at the time of production with the affected vehicle.’ It further stated that under certain circumstances, the high-voltage battery may overheat, which may pose an acute fire hazard, with the associated risk of injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and people in the proximity of the vehicle, as well as damage to property. The affected models are manufactured between January 09, 2020, to February 16, 2024.

We have reached out to Audi India and will update you once there are any further updates regarding the recall. Customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to check about the information on the recall.

What is the issue with Porsche Taycan?

According to the SIAM, the issue is stated as, ‘Under certain circumstances, there is a possibility that the supplier of the battery cell/battery module may have certain irregularities at the time of production with the affected vehicles.’ It further stated that in this case, a short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s service life cannot be ruled out under certain circumstances, which could lead to thermal events and later to a fire in the vehicle. The affected models are manufactured from October 21, 2019, to March 04, 2024. Customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to check about the information on the recall.

What is the issue with the 911, GT4 RS, Spyder RS, and Panamera?