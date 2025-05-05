Planning To Buy Jeep Wrangler: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives Under ₹70 Lakh

Alternatives of Jeep Wrangler: Buyers who are looking for a full-size SUV, having rugged exterior, feature-loaded interiors, and a powerful petrol engine. In this segment, the Jeep Wrangler is a known SUV among off-road enthusiasts. Recently, the automaker has also launched a new special edition, limited to 30 units only for the Indian market. The Wrangler is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and has multiple off-road capabilities features as well.

The price of the Jeep Wrangler starts at ₹67.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here is a list of the three alternatives of the Jeep Wrangler that buyers can check at its price:

Lexus NX:

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Lexus NX. It is a stylish SUV, has a feature-loaded cabin, and is available with a single powertrain option. It has features such as a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and more. Lexus NX is equipped with a 2.5L inline four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine.

The price of the Lexus NX starts at ₹68.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

AUDI Q5

The next SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Audi Q5. It has a bold design, decent features, and is available in a single-engine option. The feature list comprises three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a digital virtual cockpit, and more. It is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque.

The price of the Audi Q5 starts at ₹66.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus 45 TFSI variant. It is available in three variant options.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The third car on the list that buyers can check out is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. It is the entry-level luxury SUV in the Range Rover’s lineup. Recently, the automaker launched the Autobiography variant of the Evoque, with more features and exterior and interior upgrades. It is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine and a diesel engine option.