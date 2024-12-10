Bajaj EV Scooter Fire: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it is conducting a comprehensive investigation into an incident of "smoke emission" from a component of its electric scooter Chetak at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on December 5 to determine the root cause.

The company also said that as a manufacturer, it is "committed" to maintaining high-quality products to ensure customer safety.

"An incident involving a Chetak electric scooter was reported in the afternoon hours of December 5 at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. As soon as this was brought to our attention, the dealer partner took swift action by moving the vehicle to the service centre for a thorough investigation," Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.

The incident resulted in "no harm" to any individuals, it said.

Preliminary investigations, according to the company, reveal that while there was "no fire or thermal runaway, the event was limited to smoke emission from a plastic component, with the battery and motor remaining intact."

The materials used in the battery pack ensured the safety of the vehicle even under such a condition, as per Bajaj Auto.

"We are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of this isolated incident, fully committed to understanding and addressing any potential issues," the company said while urging the customers to exclusively use its authorised service network to maintain the "highest standards" of safety and quality for their Chetak electric scooters.

This development shortly comes after the video of the fire incident went viral on X (formally known Twitter). Further, India's leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto said the incident is being probed.

Smoke came out of the vehicle, apparently a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, at a busy traffic signal on the Jalna Road on Thursday. Fire brigade deployed a team to douse the smoke, an official said.

Two farmers, Bhagwan Chavan and Ravindra Chavan from Varvandi village had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for purchasing water pipes. While they were waiting at the signal, they noticed that smoke was coming out of their e-vehicle, the official said.