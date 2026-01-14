Bajaj Chetak C2501 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Bajaj Chetak C2501 Launched: Bajaj Auto, a popular two-wheeler EV automaker, has launched the C25 EV scooters in the Indian market. According to a statement, the new C25 EV scooter has slight design changes compared to the other siblings, and is offered in multiple colours and a single battery pack. Bajaj says the C25 is quick in maneuvering, and it comfortably filters through tight gaps. It is equipped with a rear wheel hub motor, and has a claimed top speed of 55 km/h.

“The Chetak C25 reflects a clear shift in how urban mobility is being used today—shorter trips, tighter streets and a growing need for independent movement. While its form is compact and contemporary, the fundamentals remain unmistakably Chetak: solidity, sturdiness and reliability. The C25 allows us to extend the Chetak portfolio to a younger, more agile use case, while continuing to deliver the trust and confidence that the brand has stood for over generations.” Eric Vas, President – Urbanite Business, Bajaj Auto, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bajaj Chetak C2501:

What is the price of the Bajaj Chetak C2501?

The price of the Bajaj Chetak C2501 starts at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and is offered in a single battery pack.

What is the seat height of the Bajaj Chetak C2501?

The Bajaj Chetak C2501 has a 763mm seat height.

What are the colour options in the Bajaj Chetak C2501?

You can choose the Bajaj Chetak C2501 from six colour options. These are: Misty Yellow, Racing Red, Opalescent Silver, Classic White, Active Black, and Ocean Teal.

What is the range of the Bajaj Chetak C2501?

The Bajaj Chetak C2501has a 2.5kWh NMC battery, having a claimed range of 113km on a single-charge.

What are the features of the Bajaj Chetak C2501?

The Bajaj Chetak C2501 comes with features like hill hold assist, an LCD instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, and others.

How much is the boot space in the Bajaj Chetak C2501