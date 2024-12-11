Bajaj Pulsar 150 to Yamaha FZS FI: Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes in 150cc Segment in India

150cc Motorcycles in India: The 150cc segment motorcycles in India offer comfortable riding along with fuel efficiency. The 150cc segment motorcycles offer a decent set of features such as LED headlamps, distance to empty, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The most affordable 150cc motorcycle is the Bajaj Pulsar 150. It is equipped with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and has an old-school Pulsar styling.

Let us look at the top five most affordable 150cc motorcycles in India:

Bajaj Pulsar 150

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is the most affordable 150cc motorcycle in India. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 13.8BHP and 13.4Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is offered in four variants and nine colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price: Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Yamaha FZ FI

The Yamaha FZ FI is the entry-level 150cc motorcycle in Yamaha’s lineup. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 12.2BHP and 13.3Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. FZ FI is available in two colour options and two variants.

Yamaha FZ FI Price: Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Bajaj Pulsar P150

Bajaj offers a sportier version of the regular Pulsar 150 model, the Pulsar P150 in the market. This motorcycle comes equipped with a 149cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 14.29BHP and 13.5Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. It offers features such as Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging, all LED headlamps and DRLs, and more. Bajaj offers Pulsar P150 in two variants and 10 colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price: Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a more sportier version of the Pulsar P150 in the market. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 14.3BHP and 13.5Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox. It offers features such as LED projector headlamps, fuel level indicators, and a side-stand cut-off sensor. Bajaj Pulsar N150 comes in two variants and two colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price: Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

YAMAHA FZS FI V4

The Yamaha FZS FI V4 is the fourth generation of the FZS FI motorcycle in India. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 12.2BHP and 13.3Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Talking about features, it is equipped with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Yamaha FZS FI V4 is available in two variants and eight colour options.