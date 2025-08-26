Big Push for Make in India: PM Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Inaugurates EV Battery Plant in Gujarat

Push for Make in India: In a big push for Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Maruti Suzuki eVITARA from Hansalpur, Gujarat, for exports to over 100 countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Furthermore, the PM has also inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility jointly developed by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, which will support battery production for hybrid and electric vehicles. The event took place in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Ambassador of Japan, Keiichi Ono.

Taking large strides towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy, the Prime Minister has also inaugurated the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, and will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy. This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

On a post on X, PM Modi said,” Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat.”