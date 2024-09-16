sb.scorecardresearch
  BMW Group introduces new initiative to sell BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad under one roof in India

Published 14:43 IST, September 16th 2024

BMW Group introduces new initiative to sell BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad under one roof in India

BMW on Monday introduced a new concept of selling vehicles in India allowing its dealers to sell products of its three brands under one roof.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BMW Group introduces new initiative in India, to sell BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad under one roof
BMW Group introduces new initiative in India, to sell BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad under one roof | Image: BMW Group
