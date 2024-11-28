BMW M2 Updated: BMW India launched the updated version of its M2 in India. The BMW M2 is a two-door four seater high performance sports car. The German automaker has updated the exterior, interiors and the engine produces more power and torque. The M2 is available in four colour options for the customers. It comes via the CBU route in India.

“The secondgeneration BMW M2 has continued to set standards in its segment and is considered a quintessential dynamic driver’s car. All complemented by unmistakable looks. The new BMW M2 raises the bar further up with even more power, greater visual impact than ever and innovative equipment features," Mr Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said.

BMW M2 Exteriors:

The exteriors of the BMW M2 remains similar to the previous generation. M2 gets a frameless kidney grill, with a minimal M logo. The design of the LED headlights remains unchanged and there are functional air vents present lower down for better aerodynamics. The BMW M2 gets staggered wheel size of 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. The rear gets a quad-exhaust system and the design of the taillamps remains unchanged.

Also Read: BMW M5 Launched In India

BMW M2 Interiors:

The interiors of the BMW M2 are revised. The steering wheel is updated and gets leather treatment and is a flat-bottom unit. There are two M buttons, M1 and M2 on the steering that alters various configuration of the vehicle such as steering, suspension, brakes, engine, and more. The 14.9-inch curved display for the infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster remains unchanged. BMW has provided the infotainment screen with the updated Operating Sytsem version 8.5 in the M2.

BMW M2 Features:

The feature list on the BMW M2 consists of driver assistance systems, three driving modes, electronically controlled dampers, and more.

BMW M2 Engine Specifications:

The BMW M2 remains mechanically unchanged. M2 is equipped with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 480 BHP and 600Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The company claims that it has a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4 seconds in the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual.

BMW M2 Price: