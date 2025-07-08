Republic World
Updated 8 July 2025 at 19:23 IST

Breaking: Delhi Bans Fuel for Overage Vehicles from Nov 1

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Just days after the Delhi government lifted restrictions on the use of older diesel and petrol vehicles, a new directive now prohibits the sale of fuel to such vehicles starting November 1. The fuel ban will be enforced not only within Delhi but also across five districts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The order, issued on Monday, reverses the earlier relaxation and aims to curb rising air pollution levels in the capital and its surrounding areas.

Under the new rules, petrol pumps will not provide fuel to:

  • Diesel vehicles over 10 years old
  • Petrol vehicles over 15 years old

This is a developing story…

Published 8 July 2025 at 19:16 IST