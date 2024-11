Bridgestone Tyres to invest $85 million in India, to enhance production capacity

Investment from Bridgestone Tyres: Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation on Friday announced an $85 million (nearly Rs 720 crore) investment to enhance production capacity and capabilities at its two plants in India.

Bridgestone India Private Ltd (BSID), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), will invest approximately $85 million to expand capacity and capability at Bridgestone Pune plant and Indore plant to reinforce premium-mass strategy, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is scheduled to start from the beginning of 2025, it added.

"These efforts are expected to increase total production capacity at the Pune plant by approximately 1.1 million tyres annually by 2029. They will also improve capability to ensure premium tire production at the Indore plant," the company said.

Additionally, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune plant in 2025 to produce 'Dan-Totsu' (Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader) products.

"This new satellite technology center will reinforce and accelerate the technology development capability of the company's entire engineering chain from material planning to product research/design and manufacturing for the Indian market," the company said.