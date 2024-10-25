sb.scorecardresearch
  • Brixton Motorcycles Opens Bookings in India for Four New Models Launching in November

Published 20:16 IST, October 25th 2024

Brixton Motorcycles Opens Bookings in India for Four New Models Launching in November

Brixton Motorcycles launches four new models in India, opening bookings for ₹2,999, including the Crossfire 500X and Cromwell 1200, in November.

Brixton Motorcycles Opens Bookings in India for Four New Models Launching in November | Image: www.brixton-motorcycles.com
