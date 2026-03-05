BYD Launches New Generation Blade Battery With Rapid Charging in Cold Environments

BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu on Thursday unveiled the second-generation Blade Battery, betting that faster charging in harsh winters can become a differentiator as competition heats up in China’s EV market. The launch comes at a time when BYD is trying to regain momentum after a recent sales slowdown, with rivals pushing aggressive pricing and newer platforms.

The headline claim is about cold-weather charging, one of the most stubborn pain points for EV owners. Wang said the new Blade Battery can charge from 20 per cent to 97 per cent in under 12 minutes at temperatures as low as -20°C, while delivering a driving range of 777 km. If those numbers hold up outside a stage demo, the message is simple: BYD wants to make “winter charging anxiety” feel like an outdated complaint.

Beyond charging speed, BYD is also framing the new pack as an efficiency upgrade. Wang said the battery’s higher energy density will enable a range of more than 1,000 km on the company’s luxury models, including the Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7. He also said the battery has cleared safety tests that exceed China’s new national standards, an important line item, because battery launches without safety talk don’t land well anymore.

Infrastructure, of course, is the other half of the story. BYD said it wants to scale its “Flash Charging” network to 20,000 stations by end-2026, including 2,000 on highways. As of March 5, the company said it had already built more than 4,000 stations.

Advertisement

For consumers, this is one of those announcements where the fine print will matter: real-world charging curves, charger availability, and how quickly BYD can expand its network beyond the easy urban clusters. But the strategic intent is clear: BYD is trying to win the next phase of the EV race with charging speed that doesn’t collapse the moment the temperature drops.