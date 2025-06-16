Citroen C3 Sports Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

C3 Becomes Sporty: Citroen India has launched the C3 Sports Edition in India. According to a statement, the C3 Sports Edition gets cosmetic changes on the outside, new features, and the automaker has introduced new colour options in the lineup. Further, the Sports Edition is available with turbo petrol engine variants, having an additional price of ₹21,000. Additionally, there is an optional tech kit as well, which includes a dashcam and other accessories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Citroen C3 Sports Edition:

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Exteriors

The exteriors of the Citroen C3 Sports Edition get Sports theme decals, a C3 Sport decal on the door, red finishing on the lower side of the door panels, and others.

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Colour

With this special edition, Citroen India has introduced a new Garnet Red paint shade to the C3 lineup.

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Interiors

The interiors of the Citroen C3 Sports Edition also have new ‘Sport’ themed seat covers, matching seatbelt cushions and mats, and to enhance the sporty aesthetics, Citroen offers an aluminium pedal kit.

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Features

Regarding the feature list, the Citroen C3 Sports Edition gets ambient lighting as a new feature. However, the automaker further offers Optional Tech kit, which includes a dashcam and a wireless charger, offered at an additional cost of ₹15,000.

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Engine

Mechanically, the Citroen C3 Sports Edition remains unchanged. According to Citroen, the C3 Sports Edition is offered with a 1.2L Naturally Aspirated inline three-cylinder engine and a turbo petrol engine. The turbo petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 205 Nm torque, paired to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Citroen C3 Sports Edition Price