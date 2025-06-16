Citroen C3 Sports Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

Updated 16 June 2025 at 14:59 IST
C3 Becomes Sporty: Citroen India has launched the C3 Sports Edition in India. According to a statement, the C3 Sports Edition gets cosmetic changes on the outside, new features, and the automaker has introduced new colour options in the lineup. Further, the Sports Edition is available with turbo petrol engine variants, having an additional price of ₹21,000. Additionally, there is an optional tech kit as well, which includes a dashcam and other accessories.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Citroen C3 Sports Edition:
The exteriors of the Citroen C3 Sports Edition get Sports theme decals, a C3 Sport decal on the door, red finishing on the lower side of the door panels, and others.
With this special edition, Citroen India has introduced a new Garnet Red paint shade to the C3 lineup.
The interiors of the Citroen C3 Sports Edition also have new ‘Sport’ themed seat covers, matching seatbelt cushions and mats, and to enhance the sporty aesthetics, Citroen offers an aluminium pedal kit.
Regarding the feature list, the Citroen C3 Sports Edition gets ambient lighting as a new feature. However, the automaker further offers Optional Tech kit, which includes a dashcam and a wireless charger, offered at an additional cost of ₹15,000.
Mechanically, the Citroen C3 Sports Edition remains unchanged. According to Citroen, the C3 Sports Edition is offered with a 1.2L Naturally Aspirated inline three-cylinder engine and a turbo petrol engine. The turbo petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 205 Nm torque, paired to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The price of the Citroen C3 Sports Edition comes at an additional price of ₹21,000. The price of the Live 1.2 NA variant starts at ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant.
