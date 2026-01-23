Citroen Updates C3, Aircross X With New Variants - Check Details

Citroen C3, Aircross X New Variants: Citroen India has launched the C3 and the Aircross X with new variants for the Indian market. According to a statement, the automaker will offer these variants strictly on a bookings-only basis with production aligned to confirmed customer orders. Citroen will offer the Aircross X with a new Max Turbo variant in the five-seater configuration, and the C3 will come with a new Live (O) variant.

“Guided by the Citroën 2.0 strategy for India, we listen closely, act quickly and build what customers ask for. By moving to a bookings-led mechanism for select variants, we can align capacity with real demand, sharpen our portfolio and bring stronger value to customers. The Aircross X Max Turbo (5-seater) and C3 Live (O) are the first outcomes under this approach, with rolling actions planned. This is just the beginning as we remain agile to demand signals.” Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new variants in the Citroen Aircross X and C3 for prospective buyers:

Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo Price:

The price of the Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo five-seater variant is ₹12.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo Colours

You can choose the Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo five-seater in three exterior paint shades, which are Deep Forest Green, Polar White, and Perla Nera Black and with a Fauve Dark Brown interior upholstery.

Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo Interiors

One of the key features added to the Citroen Aircross X Max Turbo five-seater variant is a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a three-step reclining seatback, and, since it is a five-seater variant, Citroen says it has 60mm of additional knee room.

Citroen C3 Live (O) Price

The price of the Citroen C3 Live (O) variant is ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned below the higher variants. It is offered in a single paint shade.

Citroen C3 Live (O) Exteriors

The exteriors of the Citroen C3 Live (O) get body side cladding with chrome inserts, chrome-accented fog lamp housing, wheel covers, and other elements.

Citroen C3 Live (O) Features