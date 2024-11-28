EV Policy: Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Extended Till March 31, 2025

EV Policy For Vehicles In National Capital: Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced several cabinet decisions, including the extension of the Delhi Electric Policy till March 31, 2025.

At a press conference here, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on Jan 1, 2024, and after will get a subsidy and road tax exemption, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she said.

Announcing another cabinet decision, the chief minister said the Delhi government has approved a grant of Rs 17 crore to the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC) for paying pending salaries to its employees.

Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

This development coms shortly after the government extended the PM e-Drive scheme for the electric cargo three-wheelers. Buyers of cargo electric three-wheelers will continue to avail the subsidy benefit as the government has advanced the second phase of incentives for such vehicles under the Rs 10,900-crore PM e-Drive Scheme. The move comes as the subsidy allocation for the ongoing financial year on L5 category electric three-wheelers has already exhausted with the registration of over 80,000 such vehicles till November 7.