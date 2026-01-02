FASTag Rule Change: NHAI Removes Mandatory KYV for Vehicles from February 1, 2026

FASTag Rule Change: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has provided significant relief to Indian car owners by revising the FASTag regulations. According to NHAI, the NHAI has discontinued the Know-Your-Vehicle (KYV) process for passenger cars to ease new FASTag issuances. However, this rule will come into effect from February 1, 2026. For existing car owners with FASTags already issued, it will no longer be a mandatory requirement.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What was KYV?

NHAI introduced the KYV, or Know Your Vehicle, as a verification mechanism, which was created to make sure that all the FASTags are correctly synced to registration numbers of the vehicle, as it was required to prevent duplication, misuse, and revenue leakage across toll plazas.

How did it impact the FASTag owners?

Earlier, FASTags were first issued by banks, and after activation, they conducted the verification process of the KYV of the cars. As a result, the car owners faced major inconvenience as multiple follow-ups with customers were there along with delays and harassment, even when valid documents of the cars were submitted. Moreover, the request for KYV verifications was often raised months after the activation of FASTag.

Which vehicles are exempted from the KVY process?

According to a statement, these exemptions apply to new FASTags that are issued to cars, jeeps, and vans. However, commercial vehicles, which include buses, trucks, and multi-axle vehicles, are not exempt from this relaxation as they involve high-risk factors.

What is the current process for KYV of FASTag?

NHAI has now made stronger pre-activation validation rules for the issuer banks. These include mandatory Vahan-based validation, RC-based validation only in exceptional cases, and FASTag purchased through an online medium.

How will this benefit car owners?