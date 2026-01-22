GM To Move Production of Buick SUV From China to US

Buick SUV Production: General Motors is moving production of a China-built Buick SUV to the US, its latest move to expand US factory work in the wake of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

The Detroit automaker said Thursday it is ending China production of the Buick Envision, a midsize SUV that it has been importing to the US for nearly a decade. GM will instead build the next generation of the vehicle at its assembly plant in the Kansas City area starting in 2028.

“This decision further strengthens GM’s domestic manufacturing footprint and supports US jobs,” the automaker said in a statement to Reuters.

GM has shipped the Envision to the US since 2017 as its only Chinese import. GM has faced a 25 per cent tariff on the vehicles since 2018, and did not win an exemption from the tariff during the first Trump administration.

The Envision became a target for critics of Chinese-made goods, including leaders of the United Auto Workers union and members in key political swing states such as Michigan and Ohio.

Tariffs on vehicles imported from China increased last year amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Last year, GM announced it would bring production of the Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the same Kansas City-area plant, from a factory in Mexico. GM recently began production of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt out of the plant for a limited run.

When production of the Bolt ends, GM will convert the plant to make only combustion-engine vehicles. Equinox production will start in 2027, GM said.