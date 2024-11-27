Published 18:39 IST, November 27th 2024
Government Notifies Phase-II of PM e-Drive To Extend Subsidies On Cargo Three-Wheelers
Buyers of cargo electric three-wheelers will continue to avail the subsidy benefit as the government has advanced the second phase of PM-eDrive scheme.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Subsidies Under PM-eDrive Scheme: Buyers of cargo electric three-wheelers will continue to avail the subsidy benefit as the government has advanced the second phase of incentives for such vehicles under the Rs 10,900-crore PM e-Drive Scheme.
The move comes as the subsidy allocation for the ongoing financial year on L5 category electric three-wheelers has already exhausted with the registration of over 80,000 such vehicles till November 7.
Also, the subsidy amount has been capped at Rs 25,000 per vehicle, down to half from Rs 50,000 per vehicle for the 80,546 vehicles registered between April 1 and November 7, 2024.
According to the latest notification published on November 26, up to 1,24,846 vehicles to be registered on the Vahan portal from November 8, 2024 to March 31, 2026 will be able to avail subsidies at reduced rate of Rs 2,500/kWh, down from Rs 5,000/kWh in phase I.
When the scheme was announced in September this year, 80,546 electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles were targeted to be supported for FY25 and 1,24,846 units for FY26.
The target for FY25 has been achieved much ahead of schedule, prompting the government to advance the second phase that was originally scheduled to kick in from April 1 next year.
This development came shortly after the government announced the PM-eDrive initiative recently. Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, subsidies/demand incentives have been provided to incentivise e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and other emerging EVs.
Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for incentivising e-trucks. Incentives will be given to those who have a scrapping certificate from MoRTH-approved vehicle scrapping centres. The scheme addresses the range anxiety of EV buyers by promoting in a big way the installation of electric vehicle public charging stations (EVPCS). The EMPS-2024 (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme) which was implemented for the period April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 is subsumed under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. At the time of launch, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi highlighted that a mobile applcation will be introduced for e-vouchers generated for availing subsidy under the scheme to make the entire process seamless.
18:39 IST, November 27th 2024