Honda Amaze Facelift Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications, and More

2024 Amaze Facelift: Honda Cars India launched the Amaze facelift in India. The price of the Amaze facelift starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Amaze is the entry-level Honda car in India. It gets a new exterior design, the interiors are revised and new bunch of features. The feature list consists of Level-2 ADAS, a wireless charger, and more. However, the engine mechanicals remains unchanged. The Honda Amaze competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura in its segmennt.

Let us look at the specifications of the Honda Amaze facelift:

Honda Amaze Facelift Exterior Design:

The Honda Amaze facelift gets a new exterior design. The front gets a new headlight setup, a revised grill and chrome Honda logo. From the side, it runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, which are similar as the Honda City. The design of the ORVMs is similar to what we see on other Honda Cars in the market. At the rear, the design of the taillamps is similar to the City. The boot space is ample to store your luggage.

Honda Amaze Facelift Interior Design:

As we step inside the Amaze facelift, the interiors are revised as compared to the previous generations. The dashboard gets a dual-tone treatment with soft touch material. The centre screen is also revised and there is ample of storage space for cup holders and bottle holders.

Honda Amaze Facelift Features:

The feature list on the Honda Amaze facelift consists of a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, semi-digital instrument cluster and more. Additionally, for safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS features.

Honda Amaze Facelift Engine Specifications:

The Honda Amaze is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline four cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces 90BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Honda Amaze Facelift Price:

The Honda Amaze facelift price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual variant of Honda Amaze V trim costs Rs 7.99 lakhs, while the VX and ZX trims cost Rs 9.09 lakhs and 9.69 lakhs respectively.